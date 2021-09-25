Nearly 11 Percent of Los Angeles City Employees to Seek Vaccine Exemptions | 15 Sept 2021 | More than 6,000 people, or 11 percent, of Los Angeles city employees plan to seek an exemption from the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to city data released on Sept. 14. This comes after the Los Angeles City Council last month approved an ordinance to require city employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 5, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. All city employees were required to report their vaccination status and whether they would be seeking exemptions by Sept. 13.