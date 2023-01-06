Insane in the membrane: Nearly 200,000 cows may have to be culled to meet emissions target by 2025 | 30 May 2023 | (Ireland) Up to 65,000 dairy cows may have to be culled each year for three years if climate targets for the farming sector are to be met. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has previously floated the idea of a voluntary dairy reduction scheme, with farmers compensated for reducing their herds. Now figures obtained by the Farming Independent show almost 200,000 cows may have to be culled to meet the emissions target by 2025, which would cost around €600 million.