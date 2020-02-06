Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show | 01 June 2020 | Newly released data from the U.S. government show that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 60,000 have fallen ill. These figures, however, don't account for all nursing homes across the country. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, about 80% of nursing homes nationwide reported data to the CDC as is now required. The remaining 20% could face fines if they don't comply... CMS Administrator Seema Verma said CMS had found that the nursing homes with the lowest ratings had some of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19.