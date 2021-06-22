Nearly 4,000 Fully Vaccinated People in Massachusetts Test Positive for COVID-19 | 22 June 2021 | Nearly 4,000 people in Massachusetts who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have contracted the virus, adding to the growing number of breakthrough cases nationwide. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, as of June 12, there were 3,791 people who tested positive for COVID-19 among the 3.7 million fully vaccinated people in the state, accounting for roughly one in 1,000 vaccinated individuals... So-called breakthrough cases refer to cases appearing two or more weeks after a person's final shot. That's primarily the second Pfizer or Moderna dose, but can be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.