Nearly Half of Democrats Would Back 'Detention in Designated Facilities' for Unvaccinated - Poll --Many Democrats would support fines for Americans who won't get the COVID-19 vaccine and criminal punishment for vaccine critics - poll. | 19 Jan 2022 | Nearly half of Democrat voters would back measures requiring that the unvaccinated live temporarily in "designated facilities or locations" for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, a recent poll has found. A national telephone and online poll from the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports, which surveyed 1,016 likely U.S. voters, found that 45 percent of likely Democratic voters would support such measures for unvaccinated Americans. The poll, conducted on Jan. 5 and released on Jan. 13, also found that 59 percent of respondents who said they were Democrats would favor a government policy requiring that citizens "remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies" if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine... Also, many Democrats would support even harsher measures, including fines for Americans who won't get the COVID-19 vaccine and criminal punishment for vaccine critics.