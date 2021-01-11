Nearly Half of the Taliban Government's Leaders Are Designated Terrorists | 13 Oct 2021 | Nearly half of the Taliban government's leaders are on the United Nations' terrorist blacklist, a fact that hasn't slowed U.S. efforts to engage in diplomacy with the anti-Western regime. At least 14 of the 33 ministers the Taliban announced as senior leaders in its newly formed government are designated as terrorists under the U.N. Security Council's 1988 Sanctions Committee. This designation includes Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and his two top deputies, Mullah Baradar Akhund and Mawlavi Hanafi.