Netanyahu suspends judicial reform --The move comes after months-long protests across Israel | 27 March 2023 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the suspension of the controversial judicial overhaul, after months of massive nationwide demonstrations. In a statement on Monday evening, Netanyahu said that he ordered a "timeout" on the controversial legislation until after the Knesset recess, in order "to give a real opportunity for real dialogue." He condemned "a minority of extremists that are willing to tear our country to shreds, leading us to civil war and calling for refusal of army service," which he called "a terrible crime." The announcement comes after Netanyahu fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, who challenged the reform, arguing that it threatens national security. The move added fuel to the protests, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets across the country.