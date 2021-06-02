Nevada governor touts proposal to allow tech companies to create local governments | 06 Feb 2021 | Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) touted a proposal that would allow tech companies to create local governments. A draft proposal that has not been introduced in the Nevada State legislature would clear the way for "Innovation Zones," allowing tech companies to form separate governments in the state, according to a draft of the bill obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Sisolak touted his plan on Twitter Wednesday, saying he was glad it was getting national attention as a "Top Tech Agenda." He also said that Blockchains, LLC committed to building a "smart city" that ran on its technology following the bill's passage. [CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald says: "The Google Archipelago represents the convergence of state and corporate power. This proposal offers the creation of particular islands of the Archipelago, in which one's 'rights' will be determined by the corporate masters and one’s personal autonomy will be a thing of the past." Get Google Archipelago!]