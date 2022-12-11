Nevada just voted a law into existence that will make it a CRIME to criticize transgenderism, even for children | 12 Nov 2022 | By a margin of 57.1 percent to 42.9 percent, Nevada voters passed Nevada Question 1, which constitutionally enshrines sexual orientation and gender identity as specially protected classes that cannot be criticized or otherwise discriminated against. Question 1 was branded by proponents as "an equal rights amendment" that simply aims to protect all people, no matter who they are, from unfair discrimination (which is already covered by the Constitution). Hiding in the details, however, is a sinister plot to make transgenderism and everything that comes along with it, including child grooming, a constitutional right. As far as we know, Nevada is the first state in the country to pass a constitutional amendment like this.