Nevada Republican Party sends criminal referral to DOJ alleging thousands of cases of voter fraud | 05 Nov 2020 | The Nevada Republican Party announced Thursday evening that it has sent a criminal referral to U.S. Attorney General William Barr with allegations that the state had 3,602 cases of voter fraud. The criminal complaint comes as news outlets have yet to announce a projected winner in the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with the Trump campaign and the GOP having already filed multiple unsuccessful legal challenges in the Southwestern state. "Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud," the Nevada Republican Party wrote in a tweet. "We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV."