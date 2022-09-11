Insane in the membrane: Nevada Won't Be Done Counting Mail-In Ballots for Days - Report | 8 Nov 2022 | Nevada will not be done counting its mail-in ballots for several days, according to the Nevada Independent. Clark County, Nevada, which accounts for about 70% of the state's population, could take until Thursday to finish counting its mail-in ballots, according to the Nevada Independent. The county will count in-person votes from Tuesday and all the early mail in votes that are in the system. Clark County officials reported only having enough staff to count early mail-in ballots and in-person ballots on Tuesday, the Nevada Independent reported. The county is appearing to have a resource issue that is stalling the counting of drop box mail. [Yeah, maybe if we didn't drop $500 million every Friday afternoon on the Nazis running Ukraine, we wouldn't be having "resource issues." But, the broader point: if we don't put an end to these election thefts, we're not going to have a country left. --LRP]