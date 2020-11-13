'Never Bet Against Me': Trump Confident He'll Get to 270 Electoral College Votes | 13 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump, in a new interview, said he is confident that he will get to 270 Electoral College votes when all legal challenges, canvasses, audits, and recounts are resolved. Trump told the Washington Examiner that he heard many people tell him that he should concede in recent days, but he's going to continue to fight. He issued a light-hearted warning to people telling him there is no hope: "Never bet against me." "We're going to win Wisconsin," Trump told the Examiner. "Arizona--it'll be down to 8,000 votes, and if we can do an audit of the millions of votes, we’ll find 8,000 votes easy. If we can do an audit, we'll be in good shape there..."