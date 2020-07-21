'Never Trump' Lincoln Project founders have ties to Russia and tax troubles, documents reveal | 21 July 2020 | The founders of the Lincoln Project, a headline-grabbing anti-Trump political action committee formed by GOP operatives who describe the president as a "crook" and "huckster," have their own checkered dealings with Russia and the tax man, documents obtained by The Post reveal. Since its inception last November -- announced with a blistering New York Times op-ed -- the brainchild of George Conway, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson and John Weaver has raked in more than $19.4 million, according to FEC filings, and has needled President Trump repeatedly with provocative TV ads. But the group -- which the National Review on Monday dubbed "The Grifter Project" and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) last week dismissed as a "cabal of political consultants all in it for the money" -- don't exactly practice what they preach. Co-founder Weaver, a political consultant known for his work on [traitor] John McCain's and [deep-state troll] John Kasich's [losing] presidential campaigns, registered as a Russian foreign agent for uranium conglomerate TENEX in a six-figure deal last year, filings with the Department of Justice show.