'Never-Trump' Republicans Looking at Forming Third Party - Report | 10 Feb 2021 | A group of about 120 anti-Trump former Republican officials is considering forming a third party after coming to the realization that the party is now led by President Trump and his supporters, according to a report published Wednesday by Reuters. The third party effort is being co-led by Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent presidential candidate in 2016. Names being considered are the Integrity Party and the Center Right Party.