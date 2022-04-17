New Bird Flu Cases Identified in Pennsylvania and Utah, USDA Says | 17 April 2022 | New bird flu cases were detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Saturday, with the outbreak now having spread to more than 30 states in the country. The department said earlier this month it was looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. The current outbreak has wiped out well over twenty million chickens and turkeys in commercial flocks since February. Federal and state officials were working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around affected flocks, the USDA said.