New blacklist of 'Trump sycophants' inspired by AOC being compiled | 06 Nov 2020 | At the behest of 'squad' member and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), a blacklist of "Trump sycophants" -- entitled "The Trump Accountability Project" -- is archiving the names of individuals who "elected, served, funded, supported, and represented" President Donald Trump. "Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future," the US representative tweeted Friday afternoon. "Yes, we are," answered former Obama administration staffer Michael Simon, citing the Trump Accountability Project. "Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them -- everyone." On the website's landing page, it urges urges that "[w]e must never forget those who helped further the Trump agenda," The site is a self-described "permanent record" of those who elected the president, including Trump campaign staffers, Republican National Committee members, and affiliated PACs in 2016 or 2020.