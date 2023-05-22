New BLM Rules on 'Conservation Leases' Will Fundamentally Transform Public Land Management | 19 May 2023 | The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing to fundamentally reshape how public lands are managed without congressional approval. In March, the agency unveiled a sweeping proposal to establish a framework for "conservation leases" that places a newfound priority on preservation. The new Public Lands Rule presents a radical departure from the "multiple use mandate" Congress outlined for the agency in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 (FLPMA). FLPMA requires federal lands to be used in ways that "best meet the present and future needs of the people." The proposed rules from the federal bureau, which has 245 million acres under its jurisdiction, jeopardize access to public lands for grazing and development. Under the new framework for conservation leasing, parcels of federal property could be leased out by third-party NGOs that cut off any other uses for decades. David McDonald, an attorney with the Mountain States Legal Foundation, called BLM's new rules a "game changer" for how public lands are managed.