New California Law Will Base Electricity Bills on Income Level | 10 June 2023 | A new law in California will force those who make more money to pay more for their electricity. Under the new rules, higher-income earners will pay seven times more than low-income earners. CNET reported: "If you live in California, how much you pay for electricity will soon be tied to much you earn. A state law passed last summer requires the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, to approve a pricing structure that incorporates a flat fee with a sliding scale based on income. Currently, Californians pay for the energy they use and the cost of upgrading the grid, settling lawsuits related to wildfires and providing assistance to low-income customers is built into the per-kilowatt-hour price. Under the new system, however, funds for these programs would come from 'income-graduated fixed charges.'" Customers will see the new changes starting in 2025.