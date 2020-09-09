New CDC Data Shows 94 Percent of COVID-19 Death Cases Had Underlying Poor Health Conditions | 07 Sept 2020 | The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Sept. 2 weekly update on COVID-19 mortality in the U.S., which is published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), reported 170,566 deaths "involving COVID-19" that occurred between Feb. 1, 2020, and Aug. 29, 2020. During the same time period there were 1,841,678 deaths from all causes. About 94 percent of the death cases confirmed to be COVID-19-related involved other coinciding infections or underlying poor health conditions, including influenza, pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Of the deaths involving COVID-19, 79 percent were over age 65 and 31 percent were over age 85. Children under age 14 accounted for 0.00035 percent of deaths.