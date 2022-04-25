New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, health authorities say | 23 April 2022 | A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting health authorities to enforce urgent containment measures just four months after the previous outbreak came to an end. The case, a 31-year old male, was detected in the city of Mbandaka, capital of Congo's Equateur province. Around 74 of his contacts are being tracked, the health ministry said in a statement... He was admitted to an Ebola treatment centre on April 21 and died later that day.