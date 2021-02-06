New Email Shows Dr. Fauci Was Told in Jan. 2020 the Coronavirus 'Looked Engineered' | 2 June 2021 | Despite the warnings, the US National Institute of Health (NIH) under Dr. Anthony Fauci awarded a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan lab studying the bat virus. This was after State Department warned about the risky tests going on in the lab... As Dr. Lawrence Sellin reported at The Gateway Pundit back in July 2020 -- Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance and a long-time collaborator with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, presumably was referring to the Ralph Baric- Zheng-Li Shi experiments, stated “you can manipulate them in the lab pretty easily” inserting a spike protein “into a backbone of another virus.” And yet for over a year Dr. Anthony Fauci has vehemently denied the Wuhan coronavirus was man-made until last month when Dr. Fauci admitted it may have possibly been naturally occurring. On Tuesday emails from April 2020 were released via FOIA.