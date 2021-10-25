New Emergency Powers Bill: The Premier Will Be Able to Declare a Pandemic Even if There Are No Cases Within Victoria | 25 Oct 2021 | Controversial legislation is due to be tabled in Victoria which would grant the Premier an unprecedented level of power. The Emergency Powers bill will enter the Lower House on Tuesday, where it will likely succeed. It is expected to replace existing emergency powers. In an extraordinary move, the detail of the bill has been kept secret from the public. MPs have taken to social media to complain that they are only being briefed on the bill the night before voting on it, despite the bill's extremely serious contents. It has been rumoured that if the legislation succeeds, the Victorian premier will be able to declare a pandemic even if there are no cases within Victoria...In other words, a permanent state of emergency could be created by the premier even if there was no outbreak.