New England ice cream brand quietly drops name after cancel culture takes aim | 09 March 2021 | What's in a name? If the name is "jimmies," it's hard to say, but one ice cream producer in Massachusetts isn't taking any chances. Brigham's Ice Cream changed the name of its "Just Jimmies" flavor to "Just Sprinkles" sometime last year. "Jimmies" are what some New Englanders call the ice cream topping most Americans call "sprinkles." The history of the term "jimmies" isn't clear – several companies have claimed to have invented it and the topping – but some people now say that it's a derogatory term related to Jim Crow, the racist caricature that came to stand for discriminatory laws and segregation put into place following the Civil War.