New England Journal of Medicine says people refusing MANDATORY coronavirus vaccines should be severely punished, locked in their homes and fired from their jobs | 06 Oct 2020 | The New England Journal of Medicine, the same fake science rag that committed total fraud to dishonestly smear hydroxychloroquine and protect the interests of vaccine companies, is now saying that all human beings must be forced to take mandatory [deadly] vaccines. Those who refuse should face severe punishment, the NEJM insists, and insidious measures should be pursued to make sure no one can challenge the punishments in a court of law. Source: Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, October 1, 2020, N Engl J Med 2020; 383:1296-1299 "[B]ecause of the infectiousness and dangerousness of the virus, relatively substantive penalties could be justified, including employment suspension or stay-at-home orders for persons in designated high-priority groups who refuse vaccination," says the NEJM paper. [We'll take your shot after you take ours.]