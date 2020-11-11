New EU budget dismissed as 'Soros Plan' by Hungarian govt spokesperson | 10 Nov 2020 | Hungary's government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs has accused the EU of "blackmail" and of "executing the Soros Plan" after the European Parliament reached agreement on the bloc's 2021-2027 budget and euro 1.8-trillion recovery package. The European Parliament and EU government negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday after four months of talks, although the agreement could suffer some hitches when it seeks formal approval by the 27 member states, given previous reservations expressed by Poland and Hungary. Following the conclusion of talks, Kovacs published an article via the PM's International Communications Office accusing the EU of "executing the Soros Plan" by trying to give the parliament the power to "blackmail and pressure dissenting member states to fall in line."