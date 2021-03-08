New FBI Initiative Will Put 'Hate Crime' Quotas on Local Law Enforcement | 29 July 2021 | The Department of Justice and the FBI have a message for local police departments: start charging more white people with hate crimes or invite an investigation. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta told an assembly of FBI agents yesterday that they are now tasked with hounding police departments in their district if they do not register any "hate crimes." Gupta and FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigative Division Jay Greenberg have declared "hate crimes" by "racially motivated violent extremists" (a euphemism generally reserved for right-wing white men) to be a national threat priority -- a rare designation.