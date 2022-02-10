New German COVID-19 rules go into force as infections rise in colder months | 1 Oct 2022 | Residents in Germany will from Saturday have to adjust to a new set of rules aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. From Saturday, passengers over the age of 14 on long-distance trains will be obliged to wear FFP2 masks -- similar to the US-standard N95 respirator -- rather than the less-protective surgical masks that have hitherto been compulsory. ...Care home residents were now expected to wear FFP2 masks when outside their rooms. That measure was also condemned by the German National Association of Senior Citizens' Organisations (BAGSO), which pointed out that no other sector of the population was expected to wear a mask at home despite having had four [apparently useless] vaccinations. It said the new rules ignored the needs of care home residents for social and physical contact.