New Hampshire Auditors Find Problem: Scan Counted 28 Percent of Test Ballots for GOP Candidates | 24 May 2021 | Auditors who are examining votes in Windham, New Hampshire, may have discovered why initial results showed a discrepancy in the vote count for a Democratic candidate. Republicans in Windham, New Hampshire won all four seats in the legislative election on Nov. 3, but a Democrat candidate, Kristi St. Lauren, requested a recount, which was granted because she lost by just 24 votes. However, during a hand recount, it was revealed that she didn't lose by 24 votes. Instead, the effort revealed that the GOP candidates had actually received 300 additional votes, while St. Laurent lost 99 votes. An audit was carried out... The auditors involved in the process have said that they may have discovered the reason why. "We now have experimental confirmation that if the contest is undervoted, a fold through a vote target can create a vote. None of the 65 ballots [were] marked for St. Laurent, but the machines interpreted 25 of the folds as votes for her," wrote the Twitter account, WindhamNHAuditors, which is operated by auditors Harri Hursti, Mark Lindeman, and Phillip Stark... The auditors, in another tweet, found that another machine had an "even more dramatic problem," only counting 28 percent of the 75 votes for each Republican candidate in the contest.