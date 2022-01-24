New Hampshire Bill Would Allow Ivermectin Without a Prescription | 24 Jan 2022 | Lawmakers in New Hampshire have introduced a bill that would permit pharmacists to dispense the drug Ivermectin without first getting a prescription from a doctor. The proposed legislation, titled HB 1022, "AN ACT permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug Ivermectin by means of a standing order," was first introduced on Oct. 29, 2021, by eight Republican representatives who are taking a firm stand against the war on inexpensive, repurposed drugs like Ivermectin. A public hearing on the bill took place on Jan. 18, 2022, where bill sponsor, Rep. Lea Cushman of Hillsborough County District 2, explained she introduced the bill... elaborating on Ivermectin's incredible history.