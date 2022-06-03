New humanitarian corridor set up in Donbass --The second attempt to evacuate civilians from the surrounded city of Mariupol is underway | 6 March 2022 | The Donetsk People's (DPR) said that a safe passage from the surrounded Azov Sea port city of Mariupol and the nearby Volnovakha was opened on Sunday morning. The DPR, which broke off from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev, claims Mariupol as its territory. However, for the last eight years, the city has been controlled by Ukraine. It is now surrounded by DPR fighters backed by Russian troops. The temporary ceasefire will only cover the stated areas and will not be applied elsewhere, DPR military spokesman Eduard Basurin warned. Basurin later claimed that the Ukrainian side refused to "guarantee" the observation of a ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha.