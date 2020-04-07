New Hydroxychloroquine Study Vindicates President Trump and Should End Dr. Fauci's Career at NIAID and in Medicine | 03 July 2020 | A new Hydroxychloroquine study conducted by Henry Ford Health System revealed hydroxychloroquine successfully lowered the death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients by a significant margin. According to Just The News, the use of hydroxychloroquine cut the mortality rate of coronavirus victims in half. The study examined 2,541 patients who had been hospitalized in six hospitals between March 10 and May 2, 2020. More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number -- 13% -- died. More than 90% of the patients received hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of admission to the hospital. Scientists say giving the drug early during illness may be a key to success.