New ivermectin study shows 92% lower chance of COVID death | 31 Aug 2022 | A large study on the impact of using ivermectin as a prophylaxis for COVID-19 found that regular users of the drug experienced up to a 92% reduction in mortality compared to those who did not. Brazilian research scientist Dr. Flavio A. Cadegiani said via Twitter that his study in his home country showed a "dose-response effect," meaning "the more you used, the more protection you had." He observed that people who use ivermectin regularly every 15 days for at least six to eight weeks had up to a 92% reduction in mortality. Cadegiani conducted a previous study of drug that evaluated whether its use could impact COVID-19 infection and mortality rates.