New J6 Narrative About Trump And Secret Service Collapses Hours After Tuesday Hearing --Blockbuster testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson collapsed hours after Tuesday's show trial hearing. | 29 June 2022 | On Tuesday, the nine-member Jan. 6 panel brought forward a key aide to former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, who supposedly possessed intimate knowledge of the administration's conduct on Jan. 6... Moments after Hutchinson's testimony, NBC's Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander reported "a source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel." CBS News followed up with "confirmation" of the agency's categorical denial, likely from the same sources. Hours later, another pillar of Hutchinson's testimony fell apart when a spokesman for Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told ABC News a handwritten note for which Hutchinson claimed authorship was actually written by Herschmann.