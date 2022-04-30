New Jan. 6 Bodycam Videos Show D.C. Police Officer Assaulting Unconscious Protester --Use-of-force expert says DC Metro Police officer committed felony in attack on Rosanne Boyland | 30 April 2022 | A District of Columbia police officer used a large wooden stick to strike the body and head of protester Rosanne Boyland three times as she lay motionless on the ground on Jan. 6, 2021, according to bodycam footage from several officers obtained by The Epoch Times. Use-of-force expert Stanley Kephart, upon reviewing the previously unreleased footage, concluded that the three full-force blows by D.C. police officer Lila Morris constituted a felony assault with intent to cause great bodily harm. Kephart called Morris's use of force "indefensible" and the internal-affairs investigation of Boyland's death a "clear and convincing coverup."