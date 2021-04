New Jersey Gov. Murphy warns residents they must wear mask to vote in-person | 29 April 2021 | New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has warned residents that they risk being turned away from polling places if they don’t wear a face mask. Murphy issued the advisory during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, saying: "If you refuse to wear a mask, we're not letting you in." The state reportedly enforced the same stance at school board elections last week in six districts across the state, N.J. 1015 reported.