New Jersey governor's race too close to call | 3 Nov 2021 | New Jersey’s gubernatorial contest turned out to be an unexpected nail-biter as the race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Tallies shortly before 1 a.m. ET showed Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli (R) separated by under 1 point. Earlier tallies had shown Ciattarelli with a single-digit lead, but as ballots were tabulated from Democratic-leaning areas, that margin was winnowed down... The New Jersey contest was fought largely on two different battlefields. Murphy ran as a staunch progressive and an effective manager of the pandemic [Really? Murphy murdered thousands of seniors by sending COVID-positive patients to nursing homes] while trying to tie Ciattarelli to former President Trump. Meanwhile, Ciattarelli focused his campaign almost exclusively on education and economic issues like school closures over the coronavirus and how race and gender are taught as well as New Jersey's high taxes.