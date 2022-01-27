New Jersey school district renames Woodrow Wilson High School, citing 'racist values' | 27 Jan 2022 | A New Jersey school district is changing the name of Woodrow Wilson High School due to the former president's "racist values." The Camden City School District changed high school's name during Tuesday’s school board meeting, according to NJ.com. The change will be official when the 2022-2023 school year begins, and the school will be named "Eastside High School." Several community members had raised concerns about the school being named after Wilson, an early twentieth-century Democrat who "expressed and demonstrated racist values," district Superintendent Katrina McCombs told the news outlet.