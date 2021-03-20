New, large and highly radioactive particles from Fukushima Daiichi found a decade after nuclear disaster | 15 March 2021 | New, large and highly radioactive particles have been identified from among the fallout of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan. An international team of researchers has characterized the particles using nuclear forensic techniques and their results shine further light on the nature of the accident while helping to inform clean-up and decommissioning efforts. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster... The result was a series of nuclear meltdowns and hydrogen explosions that released a large amount of radioactive material into the surrounding environment -- including microparticles rich in radioactive caesium that reached as far Tokyo, 225 km away. Recent studies have revealed that the fall-out from reactor unit 1 also included larger caesium-bearing particles, each greater than 300 micron in diameter, which have higher levels of activity in the order of 105 Bq per particle. These particles were found to have been deposited in a narrow zone stretching around 8 km north-northwest from the reactor site.