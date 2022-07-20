New Low: Biden approval rating hits all-time low of 31% --Majority of Dems don't want him to run in 2024, poll shows | 20 July 2022 | Joe Biden's approval rating among Americans drops to 31%, hitting new all-time low of his presidency [sic]. A Quinnipac University poll released Wednesday revealed Biden's likability only continues to nose-dive, after 71% of Americans said they do not want Biden to rerun in 2024. Among the Democrats that participated in the poll, only 40% said that they would like to see Biden rerun, while 54% would not want the president to be the Democratic nominee. Despite Biden's plummeting approval rating among Americans, he has teased his possible run for re-election in 2024.