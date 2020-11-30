New Mexico governor shuts down grocery stores for two weeks | 25 Nov 2020 | A dozen grocery stores around the state have been forced to close for two weeks because of a public health order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-deranged) at a time when the state's residents are suffering from record high unemployment and food insecurity, critics say. The order requires businesses with four or more rapid responses of COVID-19 cases reported within in a 14-day period to close for two weeks. More than 25 essential businesses were shut down as of Monday afternoon, including a number of grocery stores and major retailers. The closures include two Walmarts in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe, an Albertson's in Roswell, a Smiths Food & Drug Center in Albuquerque and New Mexico Food Distribution Center in Albuquerque. The state's environment department has published a complete list of businesses that have been closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, as well as a watch list [!?!], and FAQ about the watch list. [This fascism cannot stand. The time for open rebellion against these COV-IDIOTIC governors is NOW.]