New Mexico seeking 'professional bear huggers' for new job opening | 15 March 2023 | If you’re looking for a new job, live in the Southwest, and list one of your skills as "hugging bears" on your resume, a new opportunity has arisen. On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said it was hiring conservation officers, or "professional bear huggers." ..."Not all law enforcement work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime," the agency wrote in a job posting. The agency stressed that it did not recommend crawling into bear dens, noting that the pictures posted were part of a research project in Northern New Mexico.