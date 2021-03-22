New Military Policies Coerce Service Members Into Getting COVID Vaccines --Under Emergency Use Authorization, a vaccine must be voluntary. Yet military officers are coercing service members into taking COVID vaccines by withholding privileges from the unvaccinated. | 19 March 2021 | The military has imposed widespread coercive policies to reach a goal of 100% vaccinated personnel. Despite the COVID-19 vaccine being voluntary under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), service members are being subjected to segregation policies designed to coerce them into taking an experimental drug. The COVID vaccines have not demonstrated efficacy in preventing infection or transmission, nor do these vaccines have long-term safety data. At Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Col. Matthew A. Leard, recently signed a memorandum, "97 AMW Policies and Directives Regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)" for all personnel with two very different lists of restrictions for those vaccinated and not vaccinated.