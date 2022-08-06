New Missouri law protects doctors who prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine | 7 June 2022 | A new law in Missouri prohibits pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for patients. The measure, which goes into effect in August, was signed Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson after it was approved by the legislature in May. Under the law, state medical licensing boards would be prohibited from punishing or taking away the medical licenses of doctors who lawfully prescribe the two drugs, which became unproven alternatives to treating COVID-19 among people who opposed vaccinations actually work. The law also bars pharmacists from contacting a doctor or patient "to dispute the efficacy of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use" unless the doctor or patient asks about the drugs’ effectiveness.