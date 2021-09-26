New-onset and relapsed kidney disease reported following COVID-19 vaccination | 26 Sept 2021 | New-Onset and Relapsed Kidney Disease Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review - Vaccines 2021, 9. By Henry H.L. Wu, Philip A. Kalra, and Rajkumar Chinnadurai Abstract: Introduction: The introduction of COVID-19 vaccination programs has become an integral part of the major strategy to reduce COVID-19 numbers worldwide. New-onset and relapsed kidney disease have been reported following COVID-19 vaccination, sparking debate on whether there are causal associations. How these vaccines achieve an immune response to COVID-19 and the mechanism in turn of how this triggers kidney pathology remains unestablished. We describe the results of a systematic review for new-onset and relapsed kidney disease following COVID-19 vaccination. Methods: A systematic literature search of published data up until 31st August 2021 was completed through the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta Analyses (PRISMA) guide-line. Research articles reporting new onset or relapsed kidney disease in adult patients (>18 years) following COVID-19 vaccination were included for qualitative review. Only full-text articles published in the English language were selected for review.