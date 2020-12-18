New Peter Strzok Texts Undermine Official Narrative on Start of 'Russia Collusion' Investigation | 17 Dec 2020 | Newly-released texts from former FBI agent Peter Strzok suggest that the Obama administration's investigation of then-candidate Donald Trump for supposed "Russia collusion" began earlier than the official government narrative has acknowledged. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released new texts on Thursday from Strzok. One text, dated July 28, 2016, refers to "[o]ur open C[counter-]I[ntelligence] investigations relating to Trump's Russian connections." ...A Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General report in December 2019 claimed that the FBI opened its investigation into the Trump campaign, known as Operation Crossfire Hurricane, on July 31, 2016, three days after receiving the Downey tip. But the Strzok text, written to FBI lawyer Lisa Page -- with whom he had an affair -- suggests that the FBI already had open "investigations," plural, on supposed connections between Trump and Russia, none of which ever turned up any evidence.