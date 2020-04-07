New polls in the US, Germany, Czech Republic - among others - found that up to half may not take coronavirus vaccine | 04 July 2020 | Up to half of the populations in countries including the United States, Germany and the Czech Republic say they may not get any new [deadly] coronavirus vaccine that is developed. In the United States, a number of polls have shown that only around 50 per cent are committed to getting a coronavirus vaccine. In Germany, a poll this week by YouGov found that only one in two Germans would definitely get vaccinated if there was a jab available, and one in five said they definitely would not. A protest was held in Ukraine on Friday over the potential for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. [Excellent!] Dr. Jiří Černý, a leading virologist at the Faculty of Tropical AgriSciences at the Czech University of Life Sciences in Prague, the Czech Republic - where recent research found that only 49 per cent of people would take a coronavirus vaccine - said mandatory vaccination should be considered. [*We'll take your shot after you take ours.*]