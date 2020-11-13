New SecDef Advisor Wants U.S. Troops Out of Afghanistan --Col. Macgregor has said the U.S. should 'run' out of Afghanistan | 11 Nov 2020 | The Pentagon confirmed with Axios on Wednesday that retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor has been hired as a senior advisor to acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who replaced Mark Esper on Monday. Macgregor has been outspoken in his belief that the US should immediately withdraw from Afghanistan. His appointment means President Trump's Pentagon shake-up could lead to bringing troops home from conflict zones before January 20th, as sources have suggested to multiple media outlets. In January, Macgregor told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that President Trump should fulfill his promise to end the war in Afghanistan: "There is one man, only one man who can take decisive action and end this. His name is Donald Trump. He promised to do that a long time ago. He's disappointed a lot of us because he hasn't," Macgregor said.