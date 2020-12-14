New Study Found 80% of COVID-19 Patients Were Vitamin D Deficient --A new study that looked at 216 people with COVID-19 found that 80 percent didn't have adequate levels of vitamin D in their blood | 27 Oct 2020 | Recent research discovered a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and a higher risk of COVID-19. Now, another new study has found the same -- noting that more than 80 percent of people with COVID-19 didn’t have adequate levels of the "sunshine vitamin" in their blood. As part of the new study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers looked at 216 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain. The scientists matched the patients to controls from another dataset. Of all the patients, 82.2 percent were deficient in vitamin D. In the research, men had lower vitamin D levels compared to women. [Right, so locking people down, away from sunshine, is literally killing them. That's why the petty tyrants aka governors are doing it - more COVID cases means more people will turn to the (deadly) Gates/Fauci vaccine for the "solution."]