New study on ivermectin finds 92% effectiveness at stopping death from COVID --Brazilian researcher Dr. Flavio Cadegiani noted, "the more [ivermectin] you used, the more protection you had" from dying with a COVID-19 infection. | 2 Sept 2022 | A large study on the impact of using ivermectin as a prophylaxis for COVID-19 found that regular users of the drug experienced up to a 92 percent reduction in mortality compared to those who did not. Brazilian research scientist Dr. Flavio A. Cadegiani wrote on Twitter that his study in his home country showed a "dose-response effect," meaning "the more you used, the more protection you had." He observed that people who use ivermectin regularly every 15 days for at least six to eight weeks had up to a 92 percent reduction in mortality. Last fall, esteemed epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale Medical School was among scientists and physicians who said in Senate testimony that thousands of lives could have been saved if treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine had not been suppressed.