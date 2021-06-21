New Study Links Ivermectin to 'Large Reductions' in COVID-19 Deaths | 21 June 2021 | The use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin could lead to "large reductions" in COVID-19 deaths and may have a "significant impact" on the pandemic globally, according to a recent pre-print review based on peer-reviewed studies. For the study, published June 17 in the American Journal of Therapeutics, a group of scientists reviewed the clinical trial use of ivermectin, which has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, in 24 randomized controlled trials involving just over 3,400 participants... Using multiple methods of sequential analysis, the researchers concluded with a moderate level of confidence that the drug reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients by an average of 62 percent, at a 95 percent confidence interval of 0.19-0.79, in a sample of 2,438 patients.